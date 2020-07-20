Gunman Ambushes N.J. Federal Judge’s Husband, Son at Home

A gunman—reportedly dressed as a FedEx delivery person—showed up on the doorstep of a federal judge in New Jersey on Sunday night and shot her husband and their son.

NBC New York reports that U.S. District Judge Esther Salas was in the basement of the North Brunswick home during the ambush and was unharmed.

Her husband, criminal defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, and son David, 20, were said to be in extremely critical condition. The FBI confirmed it is investigating.

NJ Advance Media, quoting law enforcement sources, said the shooter may have been disguised as a delivery person when he approached the door.

Salas, the first Latina judge in New Jersey federal court, was appointed a magistrate judge in 2006 and a district judge in 2010. Raised in New Jersey, she previously worked as a county prosecutor and then a federal public defender.

She is probably best known as the judge who presided over the fraud case of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice and sentenced the couple to prison after a tongue-lashing in 2014.

Teresa Giudice’s attorney told ABC News that her client was “very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it. She told me that would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family. This is absolutely devastating.”

Salas has also handled the usual mix of drug, child pornography, and gang violence cases—and her husband had also represented an array of defendants charged with violent crimes.

Investigators have not released any motive or said who in the house was the intended target of the ambush. But federal judges are frequent targets of threats. Earlier this year, CNN cited Marshals Service data that showed that the 2,700-member federal judiciary received nearly 4,500 threats or “inappropriate communications” in 2019.