Witness: Gunman Fired ‘Over 100 Rounds’ in California Bar Massacre
CHAOS
Bar-goers who were out enjoying a live band and spaghetti special at Cook’s Corner bar in California on Wednesday night have recounted the horrific scene as an ex-cop opened fire—killing three people and injuring six others. Skip Patrick, a survivor, recalled hearing a “bang, bang, bang,” followed by chaos. He he told KTLA 5 the shots “just kept going” and people “started screaming and running all over.” Patrick said he peeked up to see a man wearing a blue shirt and holding two guns. Moments later, he said he was being shot at. Patrick said the shooter retrieved more guns from the parking lot before cops arrived, estimating he fired off “over 100 rounds.” While sources told the The Los Angeles Times that the suspected gunman, who died at the scene, was targeting his estranged wife, Patrick said the shooter appeared to be aiming at anyone and everyone. “If he saw someone, he was shooting at them. He didn’t care who it was.” Nelson Rosales, another survivor, told KTLA he “saw a couple bodies drop” before cops arrived and the gunman “started unloading on them as well.” The estranged wife survived but was hospitalized, the Times reported.