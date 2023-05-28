CHEAT SHEET
Gunman in Seattle Casino Triple Shooting Is on the Loose
A suspect is still at large following a triple shooting at a Seattle casino Saturday night. Law enforcement responded to Roxbury Lanes Casino, where police say an unknown shooter entered the building and shot three people without warning just before 11 p.m. local time. Officials at Harborview Medical Center told KOMO News that two men and a woman were injured, but the extent of those injuries are unknown. No information has been released about any suspects, as investigators are working to learn the identity and motive of the shooter.