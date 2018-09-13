Gunman Kills 5 in California Shooting Spree

A gunman fatally shot five people at multiple locations in Bakersfield, California, late Wednesday in what police say appears to have started as a domestic dispute. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters at a late-night press conference that the shooting spree began when the suspected gunman showed up at a trucking business with his wife. He reportedly shot his own wife and an employee, before chasing and killing another individual who’d confronted him. He later drove off to a home and allegedly killed his fourth and fifth victims before hijacking a car and turning the gun on himself as officers closed in. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting spree. “Obviously there’s some type of situation that caused the husband to be extremely upset,” Youngblood said. “Six people lost their lives in a very short period of time. This is highly unusual.”
