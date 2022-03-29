Gunman Kills Five People in Tel Aviv Attack
HORRIFIC
Five people were shot and killed near Tel Aviv Tuesday night in what authorities believe could be a terrorist attack, the latest in a string of incidents over the last week. The 26-year-old suspect—who served a prison sentence for security charges—allegedly carried his assault rifle through the city of Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish town, and shot at apartment balconies before he was fatally shot down. Authorities worry the attack could be linked to a spate of attacks in Hadera and Beersheva they believe were carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group, according to The Guardian, which claimed responsibility for both. Police have not confirmed a link for Tuesday’s shooting, but they fear the terrorist group could launch more attacks in advance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.