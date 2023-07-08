Gunman on Scooter Goes on Rampage in NYC
SENSELESS
A gunman riding on a scooter shot four people in New York City on Saturday morning, killing an 87-year-old man and sparking a brief manhunt, according to police. At a press conference Saturday afternoon, officials with the New York Police Department said they arrested the unidentified shooter and recovered a pistol with an extended magazine from his scooter. In addition to the 87-year-old who died, one victim was in critical condition after being shot in the face, police said. Authorities have not determined if there was a motive behind the shooting. “Video shows that he’s not targeting anybody, he’s not following anybody,” NYPD assistant chief Joseph Kenny said in a press conference. “As he’s driving on his scooter he’s randomly shooting people.”