Gunman Opens Fire in Two Hookah Bars in Germany, Killing Several

Read it at The Telegraph
At least eight people have been killed and several others seriously injured in two shootings at two separate shisha bars, or hookah bars, in the German town of Hanau late Wednesday, according to local media. German officials said they are searching for the suspect, who reportedly attacked the first bar in downtown Hanau and then drove to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opened fire at the second bar. The motive for the shootings in the town, which is near Frankfurt, is still unclear.