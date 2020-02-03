CHEAT SHEET
    Gunman Opens Fire on Greyhound Bus in California, Killing One and Injuring Five Others

    NIGHTMARE

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    One person was killed and at least five others were wounded early Monday when a gunman opened fire inside a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, according to California Highway Patrol communications supervisor Steve Loftus. After the shooting—which began around 1:30 a.m. PT near Fort Tejon Road—the bus driver stopped the vehicle on the right shoulder of Interstate 5 and the attacker walked off the bus. The unidentified man was taken into custody, Loftus said. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Times, while five others were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

