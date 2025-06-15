Gunman Opens Fire on ‘No Kings’ Protest in Salt Lake City

A gunman opened fire on thousands of protesters in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday evening. One person has been critically injured while a suspect has been taken into custody by police, authorities have said.

“We can confirm the shooting resulted in one person being critically injured,” the agency said in a social media post. “The patient has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries”.

An estimated 10,000 people were in attendance at the "No Kings" rally that began in Pioneer Park and marched north through the downtown area, the Salt Lake City Police Department said. Gunfire was heard at around 8 p.m., with video posted online showing protesters fleeing in terror.

Police were seen with guns drawn approaching a man standing next to a building near 200 South and State Street. A Fox 13 News crew reported seeing the man, who was taken into custody, with blood on his hands.

“We have a person of interest in custody,” the police department said. They are appealing for people to leave the area and asking for anyone with photos or videos of the incident to upload them here.

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox said “The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square”.

“The violence we’ve seen today in Salt Lake City and elsewhere in the country is horrific—it’s just not who we are. We deserve to feel safe, especially when exercising our First Amendment rights,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall shared online.

“Thank you to the Salt Lake City Police Department for their quick action tonight to protect lives and support those marching peacefully. My heart is with you, SLC.”