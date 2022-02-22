Gunman Takes Hostage at Apple’s Flagship Store in Amsterdam

CHEAT SHEET
A man with a gun took at least one person hostage in an Apple store in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Dutch police said. City authorities said they had sent special units to respond to “someone with a firearm” in the flagship retail store on the busy Leidseplein square, adding shortly afterward that several people had since been able to leave the building. But “to ensure the safety of all people involved,” police said, they would be heavily restricting information about the situation. Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a man with camouflage pants and a black hoodie holding a gun inside the store, according to Reuters. Local outlets speculated the hostage situation had been sparked by a robbery attempt, Bloomberg reported.