Gunman Wearing ‘Scream’ Mask Shoots Two in Manhattan on Halloween Night

Read it at NBC New York
A gunman wearing a Scream mask is on the loose after shooting two people in Manhattan, police say. Shots were fired at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning when the night’s Halloween festivities in the city were dying down. A 17-year-old girl was shot twice in the torso by the masked gunman, NBC New York reports, while a 24-year-old man was shot three times—once in the leg, chest and groin. Both are in a critical condition but are expected to survive. The incidents took place on 163rd Street in Washington Heights.