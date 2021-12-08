Gunmen on Jet Skis Send Terrified Cancun Beachgoers Running for Cover
PANIC! AT THE RESORT
Gunmen on jet skis opened fire on a resort zone beach in Cancun on Tuesday, sending tourists into a panic. Mexican authorities said no one appeared to be injured. Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, Caribbean coastal state Quintana Roo’s chief of police, confirmed the men had pulled up to the beach on jet skis, which were seized following the attack.
One witness, a vacationer from Maine, told The Washington Post that two or three men appeared to be firing into the air, rather than at the sand. Still, “there was a delayed reaction for about maybe five seconds, then everybody started scrambling and screaming and crying, and running,” a Minnesota woman said.
The incident comes just days after a special battalion of National Guard troops were sent in to patrol the area. It follows a Nov. 5 incident where as many as 15 members of a local drug gang stormed a beachfront just south of Cancun to execute two drug dealers from a rival gang. They opened fire in front of multiple luxury hotels, leaving four American tourists injured.