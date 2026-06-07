Gunmen Open Fire on Popular Music Festival
An Ohio festival erupted into fear and chaos Saturday when shooters opened fire, wounding at least 12 people. Gunfire rang out just after 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Historic Festival in Toledo as the armed men were “probably shooting at each other,” said Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan. Two of the victims were in critical condition, and all suspects were still at large late Saturday night. The oldest victim is 61; the youngest 14. Most of the victims were in their early 20s. Several hundred people were attending the popular festival, which features live music, a beer garden, and food, when the shots rang out. Police were questioning witnesses and viewing security camera footage. “It’s just a shame when a few people, for whatever reasons going through their head, decide to disrupt something that has been a beloved community event for many, many, many years,” said police Lt. Dan Gerken. A “deeply concerned” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on X that “summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence.” A festival statement noted: “Too often we learn of a celebration somewhere that turns into a tragedy. Now that news comes from our own neighborhood. We are heartbroken... people want to know how we proceed from such a dark place.” Sunday’s festival events have been canceled.