Guns Killed More Than 220 People Over July 4 Weekend Alone
This Fourth of July weekend was defined not only by hot dogs and fireworks, but by deadly gun violence, as the Gun Violence Archive recorded a shooting in almost every state. As CBS News reported, the database, which collects information on injuries and deaths related to discharged firearms, reported that at least 220 people were killed and almost 570 were injured over the holiday weekend. Nationwide, the database recorded more than 500 shootings between Friday and Monday, at least 11 of which were mass shootings, defined as an incident in which at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed.