Federal Prosecutor Takes Bullet Fragment to Eye After NYC Gunfight
IN THE LINE OF FIRE
A federal prosecutor dining outside a Brooklyn restaurant took a bullet fragment to the eye when a dispute between rival gangs erupted in gunfire, the New York Post reported. “They shot the glass door and the glass door was broken,” Onvadee Bunsri, the manager of Muse, told the paper. “The customers were down on the floor. Everyone was down on the floor.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mollie Bracewell, who was rushed to the hospital after being shot, declined to comment on the violence—which also left an FDA agent walking by the eatery wounded. Benjamin Bustamante was shot in the foot by a stray bullet, which shattered three of his toes. Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the Friday night incident, but it’s unclear if he was the shooter. The New York Daily News reports that shootings in New York City are up 77 percent this year compared to the same period last year.