Gus and Hope Walz Become Breakout Stars of Tim Walz Campaign

Tim Walz’s kids played a major part in their father’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Hope, 23, and Gus, 17, and their mom Gwen wept as the Minnesota Governor was given a hero’s welcome when he stepped out on stage in Chicago, with thousands of cheering attendees raising “Coach Walz” signs in appreciation. He also specifically mentioned his children at the emotional peak of his speech.

Speaking about the “hell” of infertility, Walz said it had taken “years” for him and Gwen to start a family even with the help of treatments. “And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope,” he said.

TV coverage of the speech showed Gwen making a heart sign with her hands and saying “I love you.”

“Gus, Hope, and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you,” Walz said. With that, Gus rose to his feet to applaud, pointing at his father with tears in his eyes and proudly telling other attendees “That’s my dad!” in a heartwarming moment which immediately went viral.

Earlier this month, the Walzes told People that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder.

“Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up,” the couple said. “It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback—it’s his secret power.”

They said Gus “is brilliant, hyper-aware of details that many of us pass by, and above all else, he’s an excellent son and brother to his sibling.”

“We love our Gus,” Tim and Gwen added. “We are proud of the man he’s growing into, and we are so excited to have him with us on this journey.”

Gus has also figured on Walz’s social media accounts, including when he got his driver’s license last year. “Proud dad moment,” Walz captioned a photo showing him smiling alongside his son.

Walz also credited Gus with being the reason the family adopted a rescue dog in 2019 following his election at Minnesota governor. “I’m excited to announce that Minnesota has a new First Dog! And more importantly, I fulfilled my commitment to get my son a dog if I was elected Governor,” Walz wrote in an Instagram post introducing the world to their black Labrador mix, Scout.

Hope, a social worker in Montana who graduated from Montana State University last year, has also been a star of Walz’s public communications both in his viral social media posts and in his political messaging. He has told the story many times in speeches about the long and difficult road he and Gwen endured to have a child of their own, saying it’s “not by chance” they named her Hope.

Walz has specifically referenced the story while discussing the importance of access to reproductive healthcare. But he’s also credited his daughter with influencing his political views in other ways too.

While running for governor of Minnesota, Walz, who’d long enjoyed the support of the National Rifle Association, called for an assault weapons ban in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

“Hope woke up like many of you did five weeks ago and said, ‘Dad, you’re the only person I know who is in elected office. You need to stop what’s happening with this,’” Walz said at the time.

Once in office, Walz also turned to Hope to help raise awareness about his political agenda. After signing a law banning the use of handheld cellphones while driving in the state, he and Hope starred in a comic PSA video to promote the legislation.

She also featured alongside her father in a lighthearted video from last September at the Minnesota State Fair, which is helping her dad become a Gen Z star. The clip, which showed Walz and his daughter going on a “slingshot” ride at the fair, went viral last month as reports emerged that he was in the running to become Harris’ running mate.