Gutfeld: ‘98%’ of Racist Incidents Are Manufactured to Hurt Conservatives
SEEMS A LITTLE HIGH
On his primetime show Tuesday, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld suggested that the overwhelming majority of cases in which the public brands someone—or something—racist can be written off as fake. He was discussing The New York Times’ coverage of a political rally Saturday in South Africa, during which the anti-apartheid message “Kill the Boer!” was chanted. The historic chant, which roughly translated means “kill white farmers,” shouldn’t be taken literally, according to historians interviewed by the paper and Julius Malema, one of the left-wing leaders who chanted it. But Gutfeld was skeptical. “Libs will assume the worst possible interpretation of anything you or I will say, but ‘kill white people’ isn’t supposed to be taken literally!” Gutfeld exclaimed during his opening monologue. While discussing the subject with guests shortly later, the Gutfeld! host claimed it showed that the vast majority of alleged instances of racism are manufactured. “I felt like this is proof that…I would say like 98% of the accusations of racism are false because they’re only used against people you don’t like,” he claimed. “It's like, you can’t take these people seriously if they hold back now.”