Guy Fieri Undergoes Emergency Surgery For Injury While Filming New Series
Guy Fieri is recovering from emergency surgery after suffering a severe leg injury on set. The Food Network star, 57, revealed he tore his quadriceps muscle in half after slipping on a staircase while filming his new series, Flavor Town Food Fight. Fieri said the accident happened when he missed a step and his legs split in opposite directions. “I slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told Fox News Digital. “My right leg compressed into itself. The doctor said in 20 years, he’s never seen a tear right through the biggest, thickest part of the quad.” The chef underwent emergency surgery to prevent the muscle from receding. “You normally tear that muscle at the tendon or tear the tendon off the bone,” he explained. “But this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle, and it exploded.” The injury occurred in the middle of filming, and the cast and crew had to adjust production. Fieri is now using a wheelchair and crutches as he recovers and will need to be off his feet for eight weeks. Despite the setback, he said the team “pivoted” with creative filming techniques, and he is focused on healing while resting at his ranch.