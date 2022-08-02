Jan. 6 Rioter’s Daughter Calls for Life in Prison for Trump After Sentencing
‘DISTINCTIVE MOMENT’
The daughter of the Texas militia member who received the longest prison sentence yet for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has called for a life sentence for Donald Trump. Peyton Reffitt, one of Guy Reffitt’s three children, was speaking outside the court minutes after her dad was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in riot. “Trump deserves life in prison if my father is in prison for this long,” she said. CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane, who was at the scene, described her statement as “a unique, distinctive moment.” MacFarlane revealed that Peyton Reffitt also spoke during the sentencing. Speaking briefly, he said she was “overpowered by the moment” and needed “some time to collect herself before arguing muted criticism of Donald Trump in court.” MacFarlane said he has never “heard anything close to what you just heard from Guy Reffitt’s daughter. I’ve never heard a defendant or a relative say Donald Trump should be sent to prison, jail, that was a unique and distinctive moment right there.”