‘Guy With a Jetpack’ AGAIN Flying Near LAX, Pilot Preparing to Land Reports

Read it at ABC 7
The Federal Aviation Administration is again investigating a reported sighting of a “guy with a jet pack” flying near Los Angeles International airport on Friday morning. A pilot radioed a warning of the unauthorized aviator, who appeared to be flying at around 4,500 feet, to the tower at the airport, which has one of the busiest landing zones in the world. This is just the latest incident in which a pilot claims to have seen a jet-pack user flying over Los Angeles in recent years. Previous explanations for the surreal cockpit sightings have included drones and balloons being mistaken for someone flying a jet pack as pilots focus on coming in to land.