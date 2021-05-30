Human Remains Found After Plane Crashed With Christian Diet Guru On Board
Authorities say that dive teams have begun to recover human remains and pieces of a small plane that crashed into a lake on Saturday near Nashville, TN, leaving seven people presumed dead–including the controversial Christian diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara and her husband, actor Joe Lara. “The debris field is approximately a half of a mile wide,” said one local official. According to Federal Aviation Administration documents reviewed by the Tennessean, none of the people known to be aboard were legally qualified to pilot the plane. A recording of Air Traffic Control communications from the plane shortly before the crash seems to show that the nearly 20-year-old plane experienced a mechanical failure. The victims include a number of people associated with the Remnant Fellowship Church, including the Laras, as well as church leader Brandon Hannah.