Gwen Stefani Says Having ‘Third Party’ Is Key to Happy Marriage

1
Wife of Wrongly Deported Dad Forced Into Hiding After Feds Publish Her Address
IN DANGER
William Vaillancourt
Published 04.23.25 8:27PM EDT 
Jennifer Vasquez Sura
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The wife of a Maryland man wrongly deported by the Trump administration to a prison in El Salvador said she moved to a safe house after the Department of Homeland Security posted her address online. Jennifer Vasquez Sura told The Washington Post that after DHS shared on X an unredacted court document from 2021, she began fearing for her safety and the well-being of her three children. “I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” she told the paper. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.” DHS, in a statement to The Independent, justified its social media post, saying that “these are public documents that anyone could get access to.” Vasquez Sura’s husband, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was deported last month in what the Trump administration admitted in court was an “administrative error.” The federal government insists that Abrego Garcia will never step foot in the U.S. again, despite the Supreme Court ordering that it take steps to “facilitate” his return.

Read it at The Washington Post

2
TV Meteorologist Arrested Over Sex Tape Extortion Plot
STORMY SKIES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.24.25 11:41AM EDT 
Published 04.24.25 11:31AM EDT 
Former TV meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick was arrested for felony sexual extortion.
Former TV meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick was arrested for felony sexual extortion. Albemarle County Police Department

Former TV meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick, 42, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly filming a sex tape and threatening to release it, authorities say. Fitzpatrick, who worked as a meteorologist for a little over two decades, was charged with felony sexual extortion and the unlawful creation of an image of another. Officers said that the victim was threatened with a secret video Fitzpatrick took during a consensual sexual encounter. Capt. Darrell Byers of the Albemarle County Police Department in Virginia said: “We feel that there may be some other victims out there, we do know that this person was recorded unknowingly.” If found guilty of extortion, Fitzpatrick could face up to 10 years in prison. The probe on Fitzpatrick opened when the victim first reported the incident to local authorities in February. The former weatherman previously worked at WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia, but police said he left his position and moved to Ohio in early March, weeks after the investigation began. He was arrested on a fugitive warrant in Ohio. In a Facebook post celebrating his 20 years in the business, he wrote: “In an era where many are leaving the business, I hope to be in it for the next 20+ years!” WVIR-TV covered his arrest, but has not released a statement. Fitzpatrick is in Ohio awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

3

Gwen Stefani Says Having ‘Third Party’ Is Key to Happy Marriage

WHEN THREE’S NOT A CROWD
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.24.25 10:37AM EDT 
Published 04.24.25 10:19AM EDT 
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani at NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" held at The Grand Ole Opry House on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani at NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" held at The Grand Ole Opry House on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani has a not-so-typical strategy for keeping her marriage strong with country star Blake Shelton, whom she married in 2021, the New York Post reported. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 55-year-old singer shared that the couple relies on a “third party” to help keep their relationship thriving. But it’s not what you might expect—Stefani clarified that she was referring to God, as she looked up and pointed to the sky. The “Hollaback Girl” singer claimed that the best advice she ever received was “make sure you have a third party.” Stefani has long been a devout Catholic and has partnered with the Hallow app in an effort to encourage more people to pray. Stefani and Shelton first met in 2014 when she was a coach on Season 7 of The Voice. At the time, both of them were married—Stefani to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to Miranda Lambert. However, by July 2015, the couple finalized their divorces. After the “God’s Country” singer won her over with a song, Shelton and Stefani officially began dating in 2015 and got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s property in his home state of Oklahoma.

Read it at The New York Post

4
Video Reveals How Russian Stowaway Boarded a Flight From NYC
GATE CRASHER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.24.25 10:10AM EDT 
Video Reveals How a Woman Boarded a Flight From New York to Paris Without a Ticket
Video Reveals How a Woman Boarded a Flight From New York to Paris Without a Ticket AP

A Russian stowaway who snuck onboard a Paris-bound flight from JFK airport without a passport last year managed to gain access to the aircraft by blending in with a group of passengers and sneaking past distracted gate agents, surveillance footage shows. Svetlana Dali, 57, was spotted weaving through several security checkpoints at the New York airport on Nov. 26 last year taking advantage of the Thanksgiving chaos. After initially being turned away at one checkpoint for not having a boarding pass, she managed to sneak through a special screening area for airport employees and mingled with a group of passengers on the other side. She was then waved through a gate without having her ID checked and managed to gain access to the flight unnoticed. Dali hid in the plane’s bathroom during take-off but was eventually spotted by crew members and detained, and was extradited back to New York where she was arrested. She was then made to wear an ankle monitor, and was arrested again after cutting it off and attempting to cross the Canadian border on a Greyhound bus. Dali remains in custody and pleaded not guilty to one count of stowing away on an aircraft. Her trial will commence in May, although her attorneys are reportedly working on a plea deal.

Read it at Associated Press

5
Soccer Player’s Wife and Child Swiped From Home in Early-Morning Kidnapping
SHOCKING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 04.23.25 9:55PM EDT 
Published 04.23.25 9:43PM EDT 
Jackson Rodriguez of Emelec looks on during the Tarde Blanquiazul 2025 match between Alianza Lima and Emelec at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on January 12, 2025 in Lima, Peru.
Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

An Ecuadorian soccer player’s wife and 5-year-old child were kidnapped from their home early Wednesday. Citing local police, the Associated Press reports that athlete Jackson Rodríguez hid under a bed when a group of men broke into his family’s home searching for him. Police chief Édison Rodríguez said the kidnappings occurred at around 3 a.m. in the city of Guayaquil. He added that the soccer player, who plays on the Ecuadorian team Emelec, told police in his testimony that he hid under a bed after hearing the house’s front door being broken down. Perpetrators then took Rodríguez’s wife and child after asking if the football player was home. Police reportedly added that Rodríguez saw “the individuals were traveling in a gray-colored double-cab pickup truck” from a window, according to the Associated Press. A state of emergency was declared 10 days ago in the province which Guayaquil belongs to. The measure allows security personnel to mobilize more smoothly across the city to combat organized crime groups, AP adds.

Read it at The Associated Press

6
JoJo Siwa Says She No Longer Identifies as a Lesbian
ALPHABET SOUP
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.23.25 4:09PM EDT 
Jojo Siwa at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Jojo Siwa at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

JoJo Siwa, 21, candidly announced a shift in sexuality after much reflection earlier this week, People reported. In a livestream of Celebrity Big Brother UK on Tuesday, the singer-dancer who came out as a lesbian in 2021 shared her recent revelation. “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” Siwa told Danny Beard, her co-star and a RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alum. “I think that’s the thing,” she continued. “I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.” Referring to the letters in LGBTQ, Siwa added: “I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.” Beard responded affirmatively, saying: “You are Q, honey. And you know that British people love a queue!” This follows her remarks about her gender identity from last week. Snuggling alongside Love Island alum Chris Hughes, 22, she said, “[I’ve] met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful, non-binary people are who I feel most like, and it’s—I don’t know—it’s not something that I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing.” Siwa ended up in an argument with fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Mickey Rourke after he made a series of homophobic slurs to the young star, telling her, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

Read it at People

7
Former Child Star Found Dead by Riverbank Was Pregnant at Time of Death
DOUBLE TRAGEDY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.23.25 2:40PM EDT 
Published 04.23.25 1:25PM EDT 
BERLIN - FEBRUARY 08: Actress Sophie Nyweide attends the press conference for 'Mammoth' as part of the 59th Berlin Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 8, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
BERLIN - FEBRUARY 08: Actress Sophie Nyweide attends the press conference for 'Mammoth' as part of the 59th Berlin Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 8, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Actress Sophie Nyweide was pregnant at the time of her death, according to reports. The 24-year-old former child star was found dead by a riverbank in Vermont just before 5 AM on April 14, and while her cause of death is yet to be confirmed, her mother Shelly suspects she died of an accidental drug overdose and authorities have refused to rule out foul play. Bennington Police have declined to give further details on the case while investigations are ongoing, but a death certificate seen by TMZ confirms that Nyweide was expecting when she died. It is disclosed how far along the pregnancy was and it is unknown of she was aware of the baby prior to her death. “I am aware she was using drugs. She had been for quite a while,” said grieving mother Shelly Gibson. “We had put her in many treatment centers. We don’t have the toxicology reports back yet. But my expectation is that it will be a drug overdose.” A man found with Nyweide when she died is being questioned by police, but is not believed to be involved or a suspect.

Read it at TMZ

8
Two Gilgo Beach Victims Identified After 27 Years
CLOSURE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.24.25 9:42AM EDT 
Published 04.23.25 2:22PM EDT 
Tanya Denise Jackson and Tatiana Marie Dykes.
Tanya Denise Jackson and Tatiana Marie Dykes. Nassau County Police Department

Nassau County police officials announced the identities of Jane Doe No. 3 and her two-year-old baby on Wednesday, The New York Times reported. The woman, also referred to as “Peaches” because of her fruit tattoo, and the young girl, who is suspected to be her daughter, were found near a desolate stretch of Long Island seafront—the site of the Gilgo Beach serial killings. Decades later, Detective Sergeant Stephen E. Fitzpatrick identified the possible murder victims as Tanya Denise Jackson and Tatiana Marie Dykes. Although Suffolk County officials have led the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings, it was Nassau County police who made Wednesday’s announcement, since that’s where Jackson’s remains were initially found. Parts of her body were discovered at Hempstead Lake State Park in Nassau County. Additional remains were located in 2011 near Gilgo Beach. Rex Heuermann, an architectural consultant from New York, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women, six of whom were found near Ocean Parkway. However, until Wednesday, three of the 10 victims found in the Gilgo Beach area and nearby Southampton remained unidentified. Authorities have not confirmed if they think Heuermann is responsible for the deaths of Jackson and the child. “I’m not saying it is him, I’m not saying it’s not him,” Sergeant Fitzpatrick said. The Nassau County Police Department posted a “Crime Stoppers Cold Case” notice Wednesday afternoon.

🚨INFORMATION WANTED FOR HOMICIDE COLD CASE🚨 In June 1997, remains of the 26-year-old victim, Tanya Jackson (left), were...

Posted by Nassau County Police Department on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Editor’s Note: The original headline on this story described the mother and daughter as victims of the Gilgo Beach serial killer. It has been updated.

Read it at The New York Times

9
Protestor Reveals Why He Spray-Painted ‘USA’ on Trump Tower
'GAME OVER'
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.23.25 5:51PM EDT 
A protester from the Extinction Rebellion at Trump Tower on April 23, 2025.
A protester from the Extinction Rebellion at Trump Tower on April 23, 2025. Dean Moses/amny

The climate protestor who was arrested for vandalizing Trump Tower in New York Wednesday said he did it out of “duty.” Nathaniel Smith, 36, was wearing a “join or die” shirt when he spray-painted “USA” over the presidential seal before kneeling in front of it with a make-shift sign that read “GAME OVER.” He told Newsweek, “I did this because I am an American. It is my duty to stand up for my country, and my Earth, when a government becomes destructive of our right to life.” He is a member of Extinction Rebellion—a non-violent, international climate activist movement—and was taking part in the group’s Earth Day action. “Donald Trump and the regime of private interests he works for—who donate equally to each party—are destructive of your inalienable right to life,” he said. He specified that “all American political parties are equally complicit in inaction,” and electing Democrats wouldn’t solve anything. The environmental activist group also vandalized a Tesla dealership and interrupted a New York City Ballet performance Tuesday.

Read it at Newsweek

10
Bill Hader’s Next Super Dark HBO Series Revealed
KOOL-AID MAN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.23.25 2:42PM EDT 
Bill Hader speaks onstage at The Skeleton Twins Reunion during New York Magazine's Vulture Festival at NYA EAST on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Bill Hader speaks onstage at The Skeleton Twins Reunion during New York Magazine's Vulture Festival at NYA EAST on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. erod Harris/Getty Images for Vulture

Bill Hader is diving into even darker territory for his next HBO project. According to Variety, the Emmy winner is teaming up with Daniel Zelman to develop a series focused on Jim Jones and the tragic events surrounding the Peoples Temple and Jonestown. Hader and Zelman will co-write the series and act as co-showrunners and executive producers. Hader is also in talks to direct and possibly star in the show as Jones himself. The story centers on the rise of Jim Jones, who founded the Peoples Temple in the 1950s. In the 1970s, he established a remote settlement in Guyana called Jonestown. The world was shocked in 1978 when Jones orchestrated the death of 900 people who “drank the Kool-Aid” in a mass murder-suicide. Hader previously created and starred in Barry for HBO, the dark comedy that concluded in 2023 after four acclaimed seasons. The series earned Hader 16 Emmy nominations and two wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The idea of a Hollywood adaptation of the Jonestown massacre was recently a major plot point on Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio, which imagined director Martin Scorsese using the Kool-Aid intellectual property to tell a story about Jim Jones starring Steve Buscemi.

Read it at Variety

