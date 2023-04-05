These Gwyneth Paltrow-Inspired Courtroom Looks Would Win Any Case

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a gift that keeps on giving. Though the attention on the Academy-Award winning actress typically focuses on her wacky wellness routines and odd dietary habits—bone broth or IV drip therapy, anyone?– the past few weeks showed us another side of Paltrow, and one we simply couldn’t tear our eyes away from.

In March, the Goop founder endured what seemed like the trial of the century in chic ski destination Park City where retired ophthalmologist Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow in a civil case over a supposed ski collision. In a heavily media-covered battle of he said/she said, each was blaming the other over responsibility for the event at the gorgeous Deer Valley Resort, and while that should have been enough to keep our eyes glued to the trial’s coverage, one thing viewers could not divert their attention from was Paltrow’s high-end courtroom wardrobe. Her outfit lineup included pared-down designer neutrals, fashionable plays on menswear, and Goop-centric staples. In the end, Paltrow won the case and the unofficial honor of being the best-dressed defendant of them all.

Leave it up to Paltrow to give us a formal education on subtle-but-powerful courtroom fashion through a steady stream of looks from brands like The Row, Ralph Lauren, Prada, and her own label—G. Label by Goop. And while duplicating these exact designer pieces would put you back quite a pretty penny, you can still capture the essence of Paltrow’s courthouse-core wardrobe with a little ingenuity and effort; check out these Paltrow-inspired pieces that would win over any fashion jury.

Madewell Larsen Blazer A few days into the Utah trial, Paltrow did a great play on menswear with a loose double-breasted gray suit. The beautiful knit suit is a classic workwear piece that would work well in any professional closet, and this oversized linen twill Madewell Larsen Blazer and Madewell Neale Straight-Leg Pant captures the spirit of Paltrow’s power suit, with the same loose fit and feminine design without the crazy price tag. Made with a lighter fabric, this is a suit that will keep you comfy but well dressed all year round. Buy At Madewell $ 178 Free Shipping Buy At Nordstrom $ 178 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sorel Hi-Line Lace-Up Boots Down from $185 Though you don’t see combat boots every day in court, Paltrow’s $1,200 Celine lace-up boots were one of her more memorable, enviable pieces from the short civil trial. The good news is you don’t have to spend thousands to recreate the same essence of these designer calfskin chunky boots. These SOREL Hi-Line Lace-Up Combat Boots, which are just over $100, have the same rugged-yet-feminine look that fit with a variety of outfits, from suits to dresses. And if you want to own an exact piece from Paltrow’s courthouse apparel, you can snag her Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses—a classic staple. Buy At Nordstrom $ 105 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Loveappella Roll Top Maxi Skirt One of my favorite looks from the Sanderson v. Paltrow case was a black cashmere button-down top with a long flowy skirt that Paltrow finished off with black Prada boots. And while we’re a bit out of season for such heavy winter wear in most of the nation, that doesn’t mean you can’t duplicate this look for warmer-weather days. This navy LOVEAPPELLA Roll Top Maxi Skirt can be worn all year and pairs well with this black Ribbed Sweetheart Cardigan from Boden. To finish off the outfit with a great pair of Prada-like boots, look no further than these Madewell Bradley Chelsea Lugsole Boots for under $120. Buy At Nordstrom $ 59 Free Shipping | Free Returns

