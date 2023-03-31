CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Went to Court Over Ski Accident
GOOPED
Read it at Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t address the court after winning her Utah ski accident trial Thursday afternoon, saving her statement for an Instagram story posted later that evening. “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” the Goop founder wrote. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.” A jury determined that Paltrow had not been at fault, and Terry Sanderson, who’d sued her for damages in 2019 and accused her of causing the collision, was 100 percent at fault.