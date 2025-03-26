Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Royalist
Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Brilliant Response to Meghan Markle ‘Beef’
GAL PALS
Paltrow responded to speculation about a possible rift between the two over a video that she uploaded to Instagram.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Published
Mar. 25 2025
9:43PM EDT
REUTERS
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
Jon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
Politics
White House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
Trumpland
Sordid New Twist in ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ State Senator Case After Teen Sex Sting
Leigh Kimmins
Crime & Justice
Top Doctor Accused of Attempting to Murder Wife on Hiking Trail
Tom Sanders