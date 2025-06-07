Gwyneth Paltrow Is Not Breaking Up With Dakota Johnson
GOOP SCOOP
In case anyone was concerned, not to worry: Gwyneth Paltrow fully intends on maintaining her close friendship with Dakota Johnson following Johnson’s split from Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin. A source explained to People that Paltrow considers Johnson family, adding, “There’s a genuine mutual respect between Gwyneth and Dakota, and they have a lot in common. They both grew up in the spotlight, have been in the business for years, and really relate to each other’s experiences.” Both Paltrow and Johnson come from famous families; Paltrow’s parents are director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, while Johnson’s are actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith; in addition, Johnson’s maternal grandmother is Alfred Hitchcock muse Tippi Hedren. Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003 to 2014, and have two children together. Johnson and Martin had been together since 2017 prior to their breakup this month.