Gwyneth Paltrow is Selling a $1,350 Beginner BDSM Bondage Kit for Christmas

Read it at CNN
Gwyneth Paltrow has a little something for the hard to buy for person on your holiday list: a $1,350 BDSM bondage set complete with wrist and ankle cuffs and an exquisitely designed leather paddle. The description on her Goop website for the luxury sex toy set-up teases potential buyers into submission. “Wrist cuffs? Ankle cuffs? Leather-bound paddle? Yes, yes, and ohhh yes,” the write up says. “Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM.” The kit also has what Paltrow is billing as DIY restraining straps to “help you, him, or her assume the position. (wink, wink).” Happy holidays indeed.