Gwyneth Paltrow on Blended Family: ‘Becoming a Stepmom Is a Bitch!’
‘AM I RIGHT, LADIES?’
Gwyneth Paltrow has some thoughts about blending her family with husband Brad Falchuk’s, and she admits it’s no smooth sailing. At an International Women’s Day summit in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, the actress joked with the crowd about becoming a stepmom and helping to raise her husband’s kids from a previous marriage. “It’s a bitch, right, guys?” she said, recalling how difficult it was to adjust to the new family dynamic. Eventually, Paltrow shared, she got used to it by giving unconditionally and expecting nothing in return. In the past, the actress said she and Falchuk prioritized their respective children’s feelings by waiting a year after their 2018 marriage to move in together, keeping the change from hitting their teens too hard. Paltrow’s comments came just after actress Dakota Johnson shared a pretty different view about being a stepmom to Paltrow’s ex Chris Martin’s kids. “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she told Bustle.