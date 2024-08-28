Gwyneth Paltrow Returns to Film After Five Years with “Ping Pong” Role Alongside Timothée Chalamet

Read it at Variety
Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to the big screen for the first time in five years, to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in a “ping pong movie” called Marty Supreme. Beyond table tennis, the film’s plot is largely a mystery, per Variety; it will be directed by Uncut Gems’ Josh Safdie—now working solo following a creative split from his brother Benny—with A24 producing. While she hasn’t graced theaters with her acting since reprising her role as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame, the Goop founder has kept busy with parts on the small screen. She starred in two seasons of Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and had a small part on another Murphy show, American Horror Stories. Acting aside, Paltrow continues to grow her lifestyle brand and frequently shares recipes on her Instagram.