Gwyneth Paltrow Surprises Fans With ‘Secret Singing Voice’

The holidays are sneaking up fast. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a patriotic or history-loving family member or friend, The Bradford Exchange has got you covered. These curated picks all honor two major milestones in American history: the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps and the nation’s 250th birthday (July 4th of next year).

The beauty and spirit of Old Glory is captured elegantly in this five-band ring. A two-carat, star-cut simulated diamond is set in the middle of a field of white stars. The ring is also engraved with patriotic sayings like “Spirit of 1776,” “Stars & Stripes Forever,” and “Honoring 250 Years.”

Proudly minted in the United States, this 99.9% pure silver coin celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. The front of the coin features red and blue hand-enameled details, while the back displays the Marine Corps logo and motto “SEMPER FIDELIS.” It also comes with a deluxe display stand at no extra charge.

With a lightweight rain shell and a fleece that can be worn together or separately, this three-in-one jacket is the definition of versatility. On the right side of the jacket is a patch featuring the Great Seal of the United States— in honor of the nation’s 250th birthday— and an American flag patch on the left.

