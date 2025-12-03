Gwyneth Paltrow’s Kid ‘Mortified’ by Smooch With Much Younger Star
Gwyneth Paltrow’s teenage kids had a mixed reaction to paparazzi pics of her smooching Timothée Chalamet, 29, on the set of her latest movie, the star admitted in a new interview. Paltrow, 53, returned to the big screen to play an aging actress who has an affair with Chalamet’s character in the upcoming drama, Marty Supreme. When asked what the response was when news of her on-screen romance with Hollywood’s hottest heartthrob went public, Paltrow said her Mom group chats started “blowing up. Blow-ing-ip! I have my L.A. mom close friends and my English mummy friends, and they were all texting me. They know I don’t look at any rubbish sites, so they’re all sending me these pictures, like, “Yessss, G.P.!” Everyone was thrilled.” Her children, however, had a more measured reaction. “I mean, my daughter’s so cool and so punk rock that she’s like, ‘Mom, this is awesome!’ And my son was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to see this,’ Paltrow said. “He was kind of mortified. But I do think they’re actually excited to see this film because now they’re grown up and they can make this separation. I’m sure they’ll gag when I’m having a make-out scene, of course. But it’s funny, they haven’t really seen me in movies. Historically, they like me home, as Mom, and they don’t like to engage with the outside perspective of who I am.”