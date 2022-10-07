Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Goop Vibrator ‘Feels Like Flicking’

CHEAT SHEET
Entrepreneur and actress Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her out-there Goop products related to sexual health. First there was the jade yoni egg meant to be inserted into your vagina, and now there’s the motorized Heartthrob vibrator, a little yellow $98 device with an oscillating head that “feels like drumming or flicking,” according to the Goop website. This certainly isn’t Paltrow’s most eyebrow-raising product: that honor belongs to the $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.