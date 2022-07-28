Suspected Spy Just Put on the KGB Uniform for Fun: Lawyer
SH*TS AND GIGGLES
A Hawaii couple charged with living for years under the assumed identities of a pair of dead children are suspected of ties to Russian intelligence, but a lawyer for one of them insisted Wednesday the evidence for that link is flimsy. Seized from her home after her arrest, a decades-old Polaroid snapshot of Gwynn Darle Morrison appears to show her posing in what was identified as a KGB uniform. But, attorney Megan Kau told Hawaii News Now, the jacket didn’t belong to Morrison. “She tried on a uniform that was at a friend’s house one time,” Kau said, “and they took pictures.” Morrison’s husband, former U.S. defense contractor Walter Glenn Primrose, was also pictured in a uniform, with Kau claiming that he was wearing the exact same jacket. Her client didn’t know why the unidentified friend owned the article of clothing, Kau said. “She has nothing to do with Russia,” Kau said. Morrison and Primrose, both charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, remain in federal custody.