Gymnastics Superstar Simone Biles Wins in Comeback Debut

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles competed for the first time in two years on Saturday, winning the all-around at the U.S. Classic. It was a triumphant return for the 26-year-old, who dropped out of the Olympics in 2021, citing mental health concerns. “I always kind of knew (I would return), as soon as everything that happened in Tokyo,” Biles said after posting a 59.10 in the all-around this weekend. “This time I’m doing it for me. I worked a lot on myself. I believe in myself a little bit more. It’s just coming back out here and starting those first steps again.”