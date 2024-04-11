Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Restraining Order Against Husband
GET BACK
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband amid their divorce, according to court documents obtained by People on Thursday. Blanchard, 32, filed for the protective order against Ryan Anderson, 37, at the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, Louisiana. The move comes just two days after she officially filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage to Anderson, whom she wed from behind bars. The court records reportedly indicate that Blanchard is requesting Anderson pay interim and long term spousal support because she is “in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage.” Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson at the end of March, just three months after her early release from prison. Shortly after, she was photographed alongside Ken Urker, her ex-fiancé she had dated from prison prior to striking up her relationship with Anderson. Urker’s mother denied to People at the time that they had rekindled their romance, suggesting that getting matching husky tattoos is just something “very cool” friends do together.