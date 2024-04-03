Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Matching Tattoos With Her Ex Amid Divorce
BEFORE THE INK IS DRY
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is footloose and fancy-free since being sprung from prison three months ago, took a trip to a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles recently. Complicating the errand—and drawing the eye of tabloids—was the fact that the soon-to-be divorcée was accompanied by a former flame, ex-fiancé Ken Urker, whose mother confirmed the outing to People on Tuesday. “They are not back together,” she said. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.” The just-good-buddies also grabbed lunch before sitting for matching tattoos of husky dogs, a source in the know told TMZ. Their jaunt around the city came days after Blanchard announced her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson after two years of marriage. Blanchard and Anderson wed in 2022, while she was serving a prison sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her abusive mother. Prior to marrying Anderson, Blanchard dated and got engaged to Urker from behind bars after he reached out to her via letter in 2018. It was not immediately clear when they called off their engagement. “It devastated him when they broke up the first time,” his mother told People. “But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy.”