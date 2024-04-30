Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Back With Her Ex and Writing a Book: Reports
NEW ERA
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is proving women can have it all (a book deal and a boyfriend). The convicted murderer is officially back together with an old flame, ex-fiancé Ken Urker, whom she’s been spotted canoodling with since splitting from husband Ryan Scott Anderson. That’s according to TMZ, which reported that Blanchard had said she and Urker had realized their love for one another was “simply undeniable.” The news that they had rekindled their romance follows a People report from Monday that Blanchard is writing a book about it all: Urker, Anderson, and her mother, Clauddine Blanchard, whose 2015 murder was the reason for Gypsy’s seven years behind bars. The memoir, My Time to Stand, is expected to hit shelves in January 2025, a year after her release from prison. “I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for,” Blanchard told People in a statement.