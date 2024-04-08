Gypsy Rose Blanchard Officially Files for Divorce
CALLING IT QUITS
Gypsy Rose Blanchard officially filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, after less than two years of marriage, People confirmed Monday. “The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary,” Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, told the magazine via email. People had earlier obtained a statement from Blanchard’s private Facebook profile explaining the situation. “People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.” Blanchard first announced the pair’s separation earlier this month. She and Anderson first got together while Blanchard was serving her prison sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. Blanchard earned the sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder for the 2015 killing of her mother, Clauddine “DeeDee” Blanchard, who for years abused her daughter in a headline-grabbing case of Munchausen by proxy, in which a parent or guardian fakes or exaggerates a child’s illness as a ploy to gain sympathy from others.