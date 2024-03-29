Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced Thursday that she is splitting up with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, according to a report.

In a private Facebook post obtained by People, the 32-year-old confirmed she and Anderson are going their separate ways just three months after her release from prison. Blanchard had served more than eight years for plotting the murder of her allegedly abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote, according to the magazine. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Blanchard, who was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December, had married Anderson—a Louisiana special education teacher—in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022. It’s not clear when their relationship started, though Anderson says he first wrote to Blanchard in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after being inspired by a colleague’s desire to correspond with imprisoned Tiger King star Joe Exotic.