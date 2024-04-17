Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Revolted by Husband’s Food Hoarding: Report
GROSSED OUT
Back before she was estranged from her husband and seeking a divorce, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was reportedly not happy about the amount of food Ryan Anderson hoarded in their home, leading to a huge blow up after she cleared out his fridge. TMZ, citing sources close to Blanchard, said Tuesday that tension soon filled the 2-bedroom apartment the couple shared after her release from prison, notably because of Anderson’s bulk buying of food, which he collects and keeps. When Blanchard cleared out a fridge full of old produce while Anderson was out one day, an argument erupted upon the discovery, which apparently left feeling Blanchard “shaken.” Along with her annoyance over the fridge, Blanchard also couldn’t stand Anderson's snoring, leaving her sleepless and irritated, along with his body temperature in bed. She reportedly told loved ones he was a human furnace. While the pair was together for two years, they split 3 months after Blanchard was released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center after serving 7 years for conspiring to kill her mom. Earlier this month, Anderson told the Daily Mail that he was “blindsided” by reports that Blanchard and her former flame, Ken Urker, had been spotted together. “I'm not doing well with it,” the 37-year-old said. “For me it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him.” The pair, however, claim there is no romantic relationship between them.