Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Soon-to-Be Ex-Hubby Is ‘Not Doing Well’ Amid Split
‘OUT OF THE BLUE’
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband is still struggling to process their separation, especially since she’s started very publicly cozying up to her ex-fiancé. Ryan Anderson told the Daily Mail on Friday that he had been “blindsided” by reports that Blanchard and her former flame Ken Urker had gotten matching husky tattoos. “I'm not doing well with it,” the 37-year-old said. “For me it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him.” A day later, Anderson turned to TikTok to thank the fans who’d come out in droves to support him. He said he appreciated the “nice messages” he’d received while watching WrestleMania at a friend’s house, adding that he needed “to shave.” The special education teacher went on to explain that more of his story will be shared in Blanchard’s forthcoming docuseries, a Lifetime project slated for June entitled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. “I’m just living my life, guys,” Anderson said. “Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. Stay tuned for that.”