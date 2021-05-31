Notorious Poacher Accused of Killing 70 Tigers Caught After 20-Year Hunt
CAT AND MOUSE
On Saturday, a tip helped Bangladeshi authorities finally capture alleged tiger poacher Habib Talukder, after a search that lasted decades. “He was on the run for a long time,” local police chief Saidur Rahman told the Dhaka Tribune. Officials say that Talukder, known as “Tiger Habib,” has in the past confessed to killing at least 70 tigers. The 50-year-old hunted mostly in the Sundarbans area of Bangladesh, which is home to the largest population of Bengal tigers in the world. Only a few thousand of the animals remain in the wild. Local honey hunter Abdus Salam told Agence France-Presse that people in the area “equally respect him and are scared of him,” calling Talukder a “dangerous man who could fight alone with [tigers] inside the forest." “Powerful gangs are involved in this,” a local police officer said.