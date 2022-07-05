Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Data on 1 Billion People From Shanghai Police Database
LEAKED
A hacker alleges that they obtained data on one billion people from a Shanghai police database. Should the hack prove legitimate, it would be one of the biggest data breaches to date. Last week, an individual under the account name of “ChinaDan” posted on Breach Forums and said they would sell 24 terabytes of data for 10 Bitcoin, which equals approximately $200,000. The user claimed that the data included information on one billion Chinese individuals, including names, addresses, and phone numbers, the Associated Press reported. China has censored news of the potential leak, as state media has not reported on it and posts about it have been removed from social media sites. A researcher at a cybersecurity firm said that the leak, if real, is “potentially incredibly embarrassing to the Chinese government.”