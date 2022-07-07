CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Hacker Posts Racist, ‘Reprehensible’ Messages on Disneyland’s Social Media

    RACIST TROLL

    Alan Halaly

    Breaking News Intern

    AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    Disneyland went from PG to R Thursday morning as it lost control of its Facebook and Instagram accounts to a racist troll. The hacker, who identified himself as “David Do,” claimed it was revenge after Disney staff who mocked him “for having a small penis.” Multiple expletive-ridden posts show pictures of the hacker himself, dropping the N-word in most of them. The posts were deleted before 8 a.m. Thursday, KARE 11 reported. “We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation,” a rep for Disneyland said in a statement.

    Read it at KARE 11