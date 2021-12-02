CHEAT SHEET
Hacker Steals Medical Records of 400,000 People From Planned Parenthood
Read it at The Washington Post
A hacker stole the patient records of more than 400,000 people from Planned Parenthood’s databases, including what procedures they may have undergone, the reproductive health care provider disclosed Wednesday. The breach affected Planned Parenthood’s Los Angeles branch, which provides abortions. A spokesman said there was no evidence that patient data had been “used for fraudulent purposes.” The hacker accessed the databases between Oct. 9 and 17 and downloaded extensive amounts of information on patients, according to Planned Parenthood: “address, insurance information, date of birth, and clinical information, such as diagnosis, procedure, and/or prescription information.”