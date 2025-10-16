Hackers Blast Anti-Trump Messages Through Airport PA Systems

A woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking at least one crew member on a plane and forcing an emergency landing. Tracy Barkhimer, 61, from White Salmon, Washington, was taken into custody Tuesday after causing a disturbance on an Alaska Airlines flight, police say. Officers claim she had shown “erratic behavior” and struck two members of staff. Flight AS1057 had taken off from Portland, Oregon, and was en route to Dallas, Texas. However, the incident forced an emergency landing at Boise Airport in Idaho. Barkhimer was removed from the Boeing 737 MAX 9 “without incident,” the New York Post reports. She was booked at Ada County Jail on two counts of misdemeanor battery. The plane took off from Idaho with a 90-minute delay. Two people signed an affidavit, and police say two crew members were attacked. However, the airline says that only one crew member was attacked. The Daily Beast has contacted Alaska Airlines for clarification. It said in a statement: “At Alaska Airlines, safety is our number one priority, and we do not tolerate violence of any kind against our employees. We are grateful to our crew for their professionalism, and we apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation caused.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Airline Passenger Busted Over Mid-Flight Attack FLIGHT CLUBShe has been charged with two counts of battery.
- 2‘Daily Show’ Roasts Hegseth With Offer to Spare HumiliationTHROW HIM A BONEThe defense secretary was offered an out after his new press policies were overwhelmingly rejected.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD’s newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
- 3Trump Spills on What He and Melania Did on First Night in WHTMIHe described the experience as surreal.
- 4Hackers Blast Anti-Trump Messages Through Airport PA SystemsTHAT’S POLITICALPublic address systems began blaring anti-Israel messages in four airports.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate ‘Sober October’ With This Hangover-Free THC DrinkSIP, SIP, HOORAY!Cycling Frog is your go-to non-alcoholic drink for fall and winter.
- 5Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Relationship ‘Run Its Course'FINThe celebrity couple have reportedly split up after about nine months.
- 6Kim K’s Pubic Hair Panties Are Sold Out With a WaitlistNO BEATING AROUND THE BUSH!“Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?” is SKIMS’ new launch slogan.
- 7J.Lo Reveals the Oscar-Nominated Role She Turned DownREGRETFULShe told Howard Stern in her first-ever appearance on his show that it “haunts” her.
- 8Oscar-Nominated Actress Penelope Milford Dies at 77 FINAL BOWOscar Nominated Actress Penelope Milford has died leaving back an incredible legacy.
Shop with ScoutedThis FDA-Cleared Laser Comb Is the Easiest Hair Growth HackHAIR TODAYHairmax pioneered the home use of laser light energy directly targeted to hair follicles to reverse thinning hair and promote hair growth.
- 9Trump Nemesis Records Best Ever Fundraising Quarter GAINING SUPPORTGOP rebel Rep. Thomas Massie raised $768,000 from July through September amid attacks from the president.
- 10‘Home Alone 2’ Star Reveals the Lie He Told Trump’s Ex-WifeHOME TRUTHSDonald Trump made a memorable cameo in the 1992 holiday sequel.
The Daily Show threw Pete Hegseth a bone on Wednesday by “agreeing” to sign up to his new Pentagon press policy after every single major news network rejected it. “After serious consideration, The Daily Show has agreed to the Pentagon’s new demands regarding press access,” the show wrote on its official Instagram page. “We were going to refuse, but everyone else rejected it so hard that it honestly made us feel kinda bad for Pete Hegseth. The poor guy couldn’t even get Fox News to sign on, and he WORKED for them a few months ago. Even Newsmax refused! Brutal. So we’re gonna join in, just so One America isn’t the only signature on this thing. It’s all just too humiliating.” Ultra-conservative outlet One America News was the only network to agree to the new press rules, which state that any reporter who travels through the Pentagon without an escort or reports information that the administration has not approved would be labeled a “security risk” and have their press credentials revoked. The rules were rejected by the Pentagon Press Network, which said the move was “without precedent” and “conveys an unprecedented message of intimidation to everyone within the DoD.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
President Donald Trump shared an anecdote about the first night he and first lady Melania Trump spent in the White House. “To me, there’s nothing like the White House. After I won, the first night, I went up and I’m standing in the residential hallway with Melania and we’re looking into the Lincoln Bedroom,” Trump told attendees at a Wednesday night White House dinner for his billionaire supporters. “I say, ‘That was a surreal experience.’ I’m saying, ‘Do you believe this? We’re in the White House and that’s the Lincoln bedroom!’” He continued, “It takes a while to get [used to it]... I’m still not, probably, used to it. It’s just a special place, what can I say.” The president used the dinner as an opportunity to discuss his renovations to the White House, which include the $200 million ballroom that the event’s billionaire attendees were helping to fund, and his plans to build a triumphal arch across from the Lincoln Memorial. He has also renovated the rose garden, paving over the grass and adding patio furniture, and added a ‘Presidential Hall of Fame’ along the west colonnade.
Hackers Blast Anti-Trump Messages Through Airport PA Systems
Four airports across the U.S. and Canada were hacked to display a series of pro-Hamas and anti-Trump messages, causing flights to be delayed. Videos posted by passengers at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania showed loudspeakers blasting pro-Palestinian messages in Arabic while flight information screens broadcast messages reading “Israel lost the war, Hamas won the war honorably. You are a pig, Donald Trump.” Similar incidents were reported at airports in Windsor, Ontario, and the British Columbian cities of Kelowna and Victoria in Canada, authorities confirmed. “You had to do a double-take and ask yourself if what you were hearing was actually real,” passenger Glen Brown told CNN. “The real question I have is, if they hack the paging system in an international airport, what else are they tunneling into?” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy condemned the attack as “absolutely unacceptable,” and said the FAA is working with Harrisburg airport to “get to the bottom of this hack.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’
Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have split up. The actors, who had been linked since February, “had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course,” a source close to them told The Sun. “They just realized they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates,” the person added. “The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it.” The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible actor, the outlet reported in May, had cast de Armas, 37, in a film whose working title was Pressure. “[De Armas] has already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together,” the source explained. The two are also set to co-star in the upcoming Warner Bros. thriller Deeper, but filming was reportedly halted this summer due to budgetary issues. Reps for both did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry.
Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS has sold out their synthetic pubic hair thongs in a variety of colors, lengths, and textures and is now accumulating a waitlist for the product. SKIMS is not shy of a controversial undergarment. In 2023, the brand launched the original nipple bra to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. An updated faux-piercing version of the bra was released in May. The brand is now breaking the internet with the $32 Ultimate Bush micro-string thong that replicates pubic hair. “Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?” the promotional image read. While some believe the product launch is unprecedented, celebrities like Doja Cat and Julia Fox have showcased suggestive pubic hair clothing in their own ventures. Despite the controversy, the new launch is in high demand as it has sold out and is currently directing customers to join a waitlist.
Jennifer Lopez revealed the Academy Award-nominated role she turned down that still “haunts” her. Lopez, 56, was tapped to play a leading role in Adrian Lyne’s 2002 thriller Unfaithful, she said during her first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday. “It haunts me,” she said on SiriusXM. “It haunts me a little bit cause it’s like the one that I turned down that it was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’” The role of the adulterous wife of Richard Gere’s character went to Diane Lane, which earned her an Oscar nod for Best Actress. The Selena star explained she turned down the role because “the script wasn’t good.” But she said the Fatal Attraction director “made it great.” Lopez has yet to receive an Academy Award nomination, but many felt she was snubbed for her 2019 supporting role in Hustlers.
Penelope Milford, an American stage and screen actress, died at the age of 77. Her brother, Doug Milford, confirmed that the star died in Saugerties, N.Y. on Tuesday. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed. The late actress appeared in films such as Maidstone and Valentino. However, it was her performance in Hal Ashby’s Coming Home, released in 1978, that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress the following year. Milford’s stage career began when she co-starred opposite Richard Gere in an Off-Broadway production Long Time Coming and a Long Time Gone in 1971. She also originated the role of Jenny Anderson in Shenandoah on Broadway, which later earned her a nomination for a Drama Desk Award in 1975. In the 1990s the actress transitioned her career to teaching film acting in Chicago and Minneapolis.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether it’s due to age, menopause, hereditary androgenetic alopecia, standard pattern hair loss, or hormonal shifts, hair thinning is incredibly common. Despite being common, though, it’s not exactly pleasant. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home and prescription-free treatments to help combat hair loss, and HairMax’s advanced devices are some of our favorites—especially the Ultima 12 LaserComb. The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is designed for use by both men and women to help stimulate hair growth with its therapeutic laser light technology that targets energy directly to the hair follicle.
Clinical studies have shown that individuals who completed six months of treatment with this device had, on average, 129 new additional hairs. Plus, it has a 90 percent success rate with visible results in as little as three to six months with only three, eight-minute treatments per week. All you have to do is turn it on and start combing in the same areas three to four times over—it couldn’t be easier. Unlike other hair growth devices on the market, the LasherComb is small, compact, and cordless, making it ideal for travel. As for the price, the Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is $341, which is much more affordable than many of the full-sized hair growth helmets on the market. Plus, it’s backed by a six-month money-back guarantee.
Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has recorded his best fundraising quarter to date, despite constant calls from President Donald Trump for him to be voted out of office. Massie, who is spearheading the campaign to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, raised $768,000 from July through September, the best three-month period in terms of donations of his 13-year political career. Massie’s campaign committee also reported more than $2 million cash on hand at the end of September, Politico reported, citing Federal Election Commission figures. The haul comes after Massie has spent months feeling the wrath of Trump over the lawmaker’s opposition to the president’s foreign policies and voting against his “big, beautiful” spending bill. Massie, who is frequently the sole Republican dissenter in GOP-led House bills, is not standing down and is also desperately attempting to trigger a discharge to force the DoJ to release the Epstein files. In June, the president’s team launched a super PAC with the sole aim of having Massie removed from office with Trump calling him the “worst Republican Congressman.” Trump also called for Massie to be primaried in 2020, but he won that year’s GOP race with 81 percent of the vote before easily getting reelected to office.
Veteran actor Tim Curry remembered lying to President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, while filming Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Trump, who owned the Plaza Hotel where the movie was filmed, made a cameo in the 1992 sequel holiday film, where Curry played the hotel concierge. Curry, 79, told the story to The Guardian Tuesday about how he lied to Ivana about liking the hotel’s interior after taking up residence while making the movie. “She knocked on my door and said, ‘Are you happy in your room? Do you like the way it looks?’ And I loathed it actually,” the It actor recalled. Donald and Ivana Trump were married from 1977 to 1990 and shared three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. The Rocky Horror Picture Show star also recalled running into Trump during that period with his then-girlfriend Marla Maples, who would become the billionaire’s second wife in 1993 until their split in 1990. According to Curry, Trump “was very anxious to find Chris Columbus, the director… He said: ‘I’ve got to get Marla to meet Chris Columbus because she’s a brilliant actress.’ And I thought: ‘Yeah, I’m sure.’”