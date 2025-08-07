Hackers Clown Trump Education Secretary With Circus Music and ‘Corrupt Billionaire’ Heckles

Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon was interrupted at a conservative conference by comical audio as trolls hijacked the venue’s sound system.

The former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, whom President Trump unleashed on the country’s education system, was speaking at Young America’s Foundation (YAF) when the chaos began.

The 76-year-old, who is separated from her billionaire wrestling promoter husband Vince McMahon, was talking about education funding when an audio track interfered with her speech, with the words “corrupt billionaire” audible in the room.

“McMahon is a corrupt billionaire [inaudible] who knows nothing about education,” the audio declared.

Trump speaks with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon after he signed an executive order, reviving the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Oh!” she said, turning her head in shock. The event’s moderator, Republican former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, got a laugh from the audience when he suggested that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had taken an interest in the discussion.

“Apparently, the CCP didn’t like that,” he quipped. “They’re cutting into our technology.”

“We’re getting a little feedback in here,” McMahon said, laughing.

“Apparently, it was a few of the liberal senators, in connection with the CCP, that I think tried and cut into that,” Walker added.

He later blamed “radicals” in a comment to Newsweek. “Radicals tried to stop Secretary McMahon from being heard, just like they do to conservative voices on college campuses,” Walker, who is the president of YAF, said.

But the clowning wasn’t over. Just minutes later, as she spoke about her Senate confirmation, another unauthorized interruption was heard.

“I’m so happy we’re getting to share this feed,” McMahon reacted.

“Yeah, I said it’s the wonders of hacking, apparently in the world of free speech,” Walker said. He swiped at liberals for trying to “shut you down.”

The event's moderator, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, appeared peeved by the interruptions. Win McNamee/Getty Images

When McMahon started talking about “wokeness” in school curricula, the theme tune from Curb Your Enthusiasm started playing in the background.

Five minutes after that interruption, circus music began to play as McMahon spoke about President Trump’s work style.

“This time, he knew the story. He knew how to make things work, how to make things run,” she pressed on as the music blared.

Walker claimed that McMahon and the young conservative crowd were not bothered by the madness. “Our students are not deterred, nor was the Secretary. We have the truth on our side!” he told Newsweek.

However, as the circus music, Julius Fucik’s “Entry of the Gladiators,” played, some of the audience members appeared to laugh. Even McMahon let out a chuckle.