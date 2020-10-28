Hackers Commandeer Trump Campaign Website to Demand Cryptocurrency
SEIZED
Unidentified hackers briefly replaced President Donald Trump’s campaign website with a fake tableau resembling a Department of Justice notice Tuesday. “This site was seized,” read the message on donaldjtrump.com, where the normal content had disappeared. “The world has had enough of the fake news spreaded [sic] by President Donald J. Trump.” The hackers went on to demand payment in cryptocurrency for information they claimed showed the Trump administration was guilty of “cooperation with foreign actors manipulating the 2020 elections” and “involved in the origin of the corona virus [sic].” A spokesman for the Trump campaign told NBC, “The website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site.”