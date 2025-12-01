Hackers Hijack 120,000 Home Cameras for Disturbing ‘Sexploitation’ Market
Four independent suspects have been arrested in South Korea for hacking private cameras in homes, karaoke rooms, a Pilates studio, and a gynecologist’s clinic to produce sexually exploitative material. The suspects allegedly hacked IP cameras that receive and record video footage through a local internet network. One suspect is accused of hacking 63,000 cameras and selling 545 sexually exploitative videos, while another allegedly hacked 70,000 cameras and sold 648 videos. The material was allegedly sold on an overseas website, and police are now investigating and working with foreign agencies to identify the website’s operator and shut it down or block access to it, according to the BBC. South Korea’s Police Agency said it is essential for people with IP cameras to “remain vigilant and immediately and regularly change their access passwords,” as the suspects reportedly hacked the cameras by exploiting weak passwords and other vulnerabilities. Authorities have notified victims at 58 locations and are working to identify others. They are also helping victims change their passwords and delete or block content, as well as directing them to a support center focused on digital sex crime, according to The Chosun Daily. “IP camera hacking and illegal filming inflict immense suffering on victims and are therefore serious offences,” said a cyber investigation chief at the National Police Agency.