Hackers Infiltrate FBI Email System, Warn of Potential Cyberattack

Hackers compromised the FBI’s external email system Saturday and used it in a rather counterintuitive way: warning of a potential cyberattack with thousands of spam messages. The attack reportedly began at midnight, and the messages reading “Urgent: threat actor in systems” went out around 2 a.m. Eastern Time. The FBI said in a statement to Bloomberg that it was “aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account.” The breached email system is one FBI personnel can use to communicate with the public rather than with each other; it is not a system for classified information.